Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OUTKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.97. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

