Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Outset Medical has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $866,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $2,069,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,168 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Outset Medical by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

