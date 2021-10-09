Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVV. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price target on Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered their target price on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.09.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$47.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.14. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$10.62 and a 12 month high of C$48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.50 billion and a PE ratio of -4.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.77%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

