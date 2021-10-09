Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after acquiring an additional 192,355 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 115.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

