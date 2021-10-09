Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

