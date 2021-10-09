PAID Network Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $40.56 million and approximately $589,333.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00062748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.85 or 0.00140791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00091257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,070.37 or 0.99592625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.79 or 0.06349128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

