Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,000 TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.