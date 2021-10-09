Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,593 Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABGI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

