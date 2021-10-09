Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,470 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 656.79 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.68%.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,568 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.