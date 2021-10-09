Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $28,000 Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $24,188,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 101.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after buying an additional 673,616 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLDM opened at $5.37 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

