Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $63,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,202,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $96.06 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

