Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFTR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

