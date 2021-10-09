Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $76.65 million and $11.87 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $24.67 or 0.00044784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,412 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

