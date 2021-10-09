Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report sales of $352.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $360.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $340.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.55. 21,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.36. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.