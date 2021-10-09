Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.46

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.46 and traded as high as $22.31. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 3,460 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $264.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 38.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $68,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $45,386.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,693.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,956 shares of company stock valued at $186,712. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,426,000 after buying an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

