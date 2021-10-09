PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.30.

PBF Energy stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PBF Energy by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

