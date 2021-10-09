PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

PDCE stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

