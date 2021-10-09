Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,461 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 5.4% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $141,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 809,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

