Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Truist Securities

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.30% from the stock’s previous close.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of PVAC opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 20.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

