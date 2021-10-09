Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PEGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered Pennon Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pennon Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pennon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group has an average rating of Hold.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. Pennon Group has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.