Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Centene by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

