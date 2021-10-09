Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 4.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 23.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of PAYA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

