Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $143,000 in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rice Acquisition by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 96,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RICE opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Rice Acquisition Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

