Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $162,000 in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $22,506,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $6,204,001.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,382,283 shares in the company, valued at $35,424,548.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966 over the last 90 days.

NYSE JBI opened at $12.49 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.