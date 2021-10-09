Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 12,752 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

