Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in XL Fleet by 3,940.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.79 million, a P/E ratio of 269.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XL shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

