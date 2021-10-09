Pentair Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 1,949 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,423% compared to the typical volume of 128 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after acquiring an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after acquiring an additional 29,268 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

