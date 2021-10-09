Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

