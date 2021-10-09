Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.74

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.74 and last traded at $123.74, with a volume of 3043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,023 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,267 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

