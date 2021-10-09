Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Financial Comparison

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Performance Shipping and Hermitage Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.64 $5.19 million $1.05 5.53 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -22.35% -8.02% -4.95% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Performance Shipping and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.33%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

