Performant Financial’s (PFMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $11.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.75 on Friday. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $211.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. Research analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 176,378 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $821,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,179.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 726,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,687 and have sold 547,805 shares valued at $2,556,366. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

