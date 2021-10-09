Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
PERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.
Shares of PERI stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $723.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.