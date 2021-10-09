Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $723.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

