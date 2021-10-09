Pernod Ricard’s (PDRDY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.03.

PDRDY opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

