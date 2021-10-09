Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 17,046.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,946 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

