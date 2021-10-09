Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Insider Purchases £24,210 in Stock

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) insider Mandy Clements bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £484.20 ($632.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,210 ($31,630.52).

LON:PNL opened at £486 ($634.96) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is £490.60 and its 200 day moving average is £478.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. Personal Assets Trust has a 52-week low of £438.41 ($572.78) and a 52-week high of £496.50 ($648.68).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

