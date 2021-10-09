Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 179.70 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £621.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.51. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66).

In other news, insider Francesca Di Carlo bought 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

