Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $$8.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

