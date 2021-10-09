Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Bought by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Photronics by 58.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Photronics by 12.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 69.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,810. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $815.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,006 shares of company stock worth $1,066,721. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.