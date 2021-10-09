Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $83.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 150,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.