Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $89.32

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.32, but opened at $93.70. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $94.43, with a volume of 55,246 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of -267.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.64.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,102,000 after acquiring an additional 585,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after acquiring an additional 387,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.