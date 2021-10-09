Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.32.

NYSE:PNW opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.