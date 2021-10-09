Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $88.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 102,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 889,902 shares.The stock last traded at $66.17 and had previously closed at $68.19.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNW. KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

