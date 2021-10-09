Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.50. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

