Piper Sandler Boosts Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $76.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BCYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,728. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

