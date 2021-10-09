Piper Sandler Raises Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target to $15.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NDLS opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $595.07 million, a PE ratio of -1,302.70, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 250,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

