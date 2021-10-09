PiplCoin Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $858,601.34 and approximately $48.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.68 or 0.00232707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00102297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011954 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.