Pizza Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $200,536.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001440 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00096829 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00759835 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

