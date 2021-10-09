Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $635.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,367,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after acquiring an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 168,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

