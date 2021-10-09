Pointe Capital Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

