Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $42,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $2,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $446.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $500.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

